Israel stands firm against UN General Assembly resolution on Palestine — office

TEL AVIV, May 15. /TASS/. The Israeli government has unanimously rejected the resolution of the UN General Assembly outlining recommendations to the Security Council to review the admission of Palestine as a full member in the organization, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

According to it, the government decree contains three instructions: "to reject the decision issued by the UN General Assembly on May 10, 2024 on enhancing the status of the Palestinian National Authority and granting it additional powers normally reserved for UN member nations," "to state that this decision does not change the status of disputed areas, gives no rights [to the Palestinian side], and does not diminish any rights of the State of Israel and the Jewish people to the Land of Israel," "to declare that the above decision will not form the basis for future negotiations and does not contribute to a peaceful solution."

Commenting on this decree, Netanyahu once again stated that the Cabinet of Ministers will not allow the creation of the independent State of Palestine, as it is a threat to Israel’s security. "Today, the government opposed the UN General Assembly decision last week on the recognition of the Palestinian state. They will not be rewarded for the horrible massacre of October 7, which is supported by 80% of Palestinians, both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. We will not allow them to create a terrorist state, the location of which would allow them to attack us even more," the Israeli prime minister said.

"No one will deprive Israel of the right to self-defense - neither the UN General Assembly nor any other organization. We will stand with our heads held high to protect our country," he added.