EU extends mandate of its advisory mission in Ukraine until late May 2027

BRUSSELS, May 14. /TASS/. The European Union has extended the mandate of its advisers' mission to support civil security reforms and police training in Ukraine until May 31, 2027, the EU Council said in a statement.

"The Council today adopted a decision extending the mandate of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine), until 31 May 2027," the document said.

This mission has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, supervising reforms in the police and judicial spheres, as well as anti-corruption actions, and is training police forces.

EUAM Ukraine has field offices throughout Ukraine - in Kiev, Lvov, and Odessa. Field offices in Kharkov and Mariupol are currently not operational, the EU Council noted.