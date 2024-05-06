Gaza talks suspended after Hamas attacks Kerem Shalom border crossing — TV

CAIRO, May 6. /TASS/. Gaza ceasefire talks have been suspended following Hamas’s May 5 attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing area, Egypt’s Al-Qahira Al-Ihbariya TV channel reported, citing a high-ranking source.

According to the source, "Egypt is stepping up all of its contacts to prevent another round of escalation between Israel and Hamas."

No other details have been disclosed so far.

On May 5, Hamas supporters fired about ten rockets from an area near the southern Gazan city of Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The attack killed three Israeli service members and left at least 11 wounded. In response, the Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes on the outskirts of Rafah in the early hours of May 6, particularly targeting a sniper stronghold and military infrastructure facilities.

Several hours after the shelling attack, Al-Qahira Al-Ihbariya said that participants in the recent round of the Cairo talks on a Gaza ceasefire had achieved "serious progress." The broadcaster added that a Hamas delegation would return to Cairo within the next two days "to give its final response to Egypt’s proposal."