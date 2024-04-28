Biden, Netanyahu discuss immediate ceasefire in Gaza — White House

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. Issues of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages were the focus of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

"The President reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security following the successful defense against Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month. They also reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," it said.

Biden and Netanyahu also "discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week," the White House said. "The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.