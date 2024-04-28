{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Biden, Netanyahu discuss immediate ceasefire in Gaza — White House

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. Issues of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages were the focus of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

"The President reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel’s security following the successful defense against Iran’s unprecedented missile and drone attack earlier this month. They also reviewed ongoing talks to secure the release of hostages together with an immediate ceasefire in Gaza," it said.

Biden and Netanyahu also "discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week," the White House said. "The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organizations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

French economy minister says still thinks ant-Russian sanctions are effective
According to Bruno Le Maire, Russia’s economy is growing only thanks to military spending while nothing is invested in innovation, research and artificial intelligence
Read more
Russian government adds 11 British territories to unfriendly countries list
Originally the list included only three British-controlled territories
Read more
Belgium’s rejection of exchange of assets in Russia to impede process — Kremlin
It was reported earlier that the Belgian side did not recognize the exchange of blocked assets
Read more
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Several settlements come under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
A shelling attack on the village of Tetkino caused fire, which damaged four single-family houses and an auxiliary building
Read more
Slovak PM says will always stand for peaceful settlement of conflict in Ukraine
Robert Fico voiced criticism about the initiative of Slovak civic activists who have raised some four million euro to provide military assistance to Kiev
Read more
Hezbollah shells Israeli Air Force base, neighboring settlements
Al Mayadeen TV reported that at least 30 projectiles were fired at the facility from several rocket launchers
Read more
Police using tear gas against protesters in Tbilisi
Thousands of people gathered in Tbilisi’s central square on Sunday to protest against the notorious foreign agent law
Read more
Russia delivers 35 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass
Russian troops liberated the communities of Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and advanced deep into the enemy defense
Read more
Armenians protesting against border delimitation with Azerbaijan disrupt concert
A similar protest took place at the Paronyan Musical Comedy Theater
Read more
Assad calls for Arab solidarity to ensure stability in region
According to the Syrian presidential office, the sides discussed preparations for the 33rd Arab League summit due to be held in Manama in mid-May
Read more
Press review: China to weather US storm and ATACMS not 'wonder weapons'
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, April 27th
Read more
Ukraine’s army chief acknowledges Russia’s successes in several frontline areas
Thus, according to Syrsky, the most difficult situation for the Ukrainian army is unfolding in the Pokrovksky and Kurakhovsky areas in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where Ukrainian units had to retreat
Read more
Press review: Belarus' new national security strategy and Russia, US butt heads at UN
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 26th
Read more
No conditions for talks with Kiev at this time — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stated that the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin "is well-known"
Read more
Lithuania’s prime minister warns US may curtail aid to Ukraine
Ingrida Simonyte called for getting ready for such a turn of events right away, and not just watch and wait
Read more
Istanbul accords could have stopped hostilities in Ukraine — German newspaper
The deal still looks advantageous even after two years of war, Welt am Sonntag said
Read more
Russia provides UNRWA with platform to explain Gaza situation to BRICS — agency chief
Philippe Lazzarini explained that against the backdrop of the terrible crisis in Gaza, he wanted to warn the BRICS members of the consequences of banning UNRWA's activities in the conflict zone
Read more
Potential nuclear facilities in Poland to be military target for Russia — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, discussions around the deployment of NATO nuclear facilities in Poland are an "unfolding story"
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
One shelling attack on the positions of Syrian government army by the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) group was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Checks on Russian-Kazakh border due to remaining terrorist threat — diplomat
Russian border guards are in direct contact with foreign partners, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Biden, Netanyahu discuss immediate ceasefire in Gaza — White House
Biden and Netanyahu also discussed increases in the delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza including through preparations to open new northern crossings starting this week
Read more
Associated Press says its journalist detained in Russia’s Murmansk Region
According to the agency, the reporter was detained on Friday in the Murmansk Region, purportedly accused of extremism, while he denied his guilt
Read more
Munition blast in Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan kills two
The incident occurred in the village of Garaagaj
Read more
Russia to grant asylum to Kyrgyz citizen convicted of participation in special military op
According to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, the young man lived in Russia even before the start of the special military operation and worked in the film industry
Read more
Panic on frontline growing on Ukrainian side — Kremlin
Russia must support the current dynamics in the special military operation zone, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia tasked with 'building new world' — Putin
Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, the Russian leader also highlighted "the role and responsibility" of its members
Read more
Russian mission to UN critisizes post of Lithuanian ambassador on Crimean Bridge
On Friday, Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden Linas Linkevicius published the photo of the bridge, saying "If someone hasn't had a chance to take a photo at the Kerch bridge, it's still time
Read more
Mass graves of civilians with traces of torture found in Avdeyevka
DPR’s emergencies services told TASS earlier that tens of thousands of munitions had been disposed of in Avdeyevka
Read more
Pashinyan, Blinken discuss over phone Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement
The Armenian prime minister "spoke positively about the process of the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stressed that concerns of the residents of the villages of Voskepar, Kirants, and Berkaber of the Tavush Province were noted and everything will be done to address their legal concerns"
Read more
Medvedev vows Moscow's response to US law on seizing Russia's frozen assets will sting
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman suggested enacting legislation to allow Russia to confiscate assets belonging to the citizens of unfriendly countries
Read more
US nukes in Poland to become target for Russia should confrontation with NATO occur — MFA
"The impression is that Warsaw is maniacally seeking to attract even more attention from military planners in the Russian General Staff," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Ukraine says Western systems ineffective against Russia's electronic warfare
Maria Berlinskaya emphasized that the real effectiveness was determined in real combat conditions, and not at "some training ground in Texas"
Read more
Russian GDP gain 5.4% in Q1 2024 — Economy Ministry
In March 2024, the Russian economy grow by 4.2% annually
Read more
Belarus’ first woman cosmonaut to join expedition to ISS
The crew of the 21st expedition to the ISS will also include Oleg Novitsky, the crew’s commander, as well as NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, a flight engineer
Read more
Eight people wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on borderline Belgorod Region
Five people were hospitalized while three others received medical aid on site and are being treated on an outpatient basis
Read more
Alrosa may leave Catoca project in Angola — Finance Ministry
Alrosa is working in Angola since 1992
Read more
Zelensky says Kiev negotiating with Washington its support for next 10 years
According to Zelensky, Kiev wants this agreement with the United States to be "the strongest" one among similar documents it has already signed or is planning to sign with other allies
Read more
French economy minister says still thinks ant-Russian sanctions are effective
According to Bruno Le Maire, Russia’s economy is growing only thanks to military spending while nothing is invested in innovation, research and artificial intelligence
Read more
Russian cabinet extends obligatory sale of foreign currency revenue for one year
The move is to facilitate maintenance of stability of the foreign currency exchange rate and sustainability of the Russian financial market, the government noted
Read more
Russian troops wipe out military train with Western armaments in DPR over past day
Russian troops improved their tactical position and repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian militants with smart munitions near Spornoye in DPR
"The strike destroyed the Ukrainian army positions and entrenched militants," it said
Read more
Kiev requests over 800 Vector reconnaissance drones from Germany — media
According to Der Spiegel, last week the head of the German company Quantum-Systems GmbH, Florian Seibel, visited Ukraine together with German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck
Read more
Portuguese government refuses to pay reparations for colonial past
The colonial empire at various times included Angola, Brazil, East Timor, Cape Verde and Mozambique, as well as some parts of India
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Zelensky’s fate is sealed
The comment concerns both the fate of Zelensky and the outcome of the Russian special military operation
Read more
Top security official advises West to keep door open for joint research work with Russia
Nikolay Patrushev cited recent research showing that a simulated eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera, which has shown increasing signs of active volcanic status over the years, and what consequences such a natural disaster could potentially leave in its wake
Read more
Water level in Ishim River in Tyumen’s Abatsky up to 770 cm
The level of water grew by 69 cm in 24 hours
Read more
Russia strikes major thermal power plant in western Ukraine — underground resistance
Five missiles hit Dnepropetrovsk while a strong blow with the subsequent detonation was registered in Krivoi Rog, the spokesman specified
Read more
Estonia looking at closing one more checkpoint on border with Russia in nighttime
The closure of the border crossing in the nighttime may entail negative economic consequences for nearby settlements
Read more
Musk concurs that civil war looming in West
The US businessman commented on remarks by Gad Saad, a Canadian professor of Lebanese origin, who insisted that "the path that the West is taking will result in civil war"
Read more
UNRWA Chief: Number of child lives lost in Gaza is staggering
Read more
Russia fighting puppet regime in Kiev, people to win from its defeat, security chief says
As Nikolay Patrushev said, ordinary Ukrainians have long understood that they were simply used as a bargaining chip, a tool to contain Russia
Read more
Serbia to keep rejecting anti-Russian sanctions despite Western pressure — Vucic
Aleksandar Vucic added that "sanctions against Russia are the main topic" at every international event attended by the Serbian leader
Read more
China, US free to have their own friends, partners — President Xi
Beijing sticks to the principle of non-alignment with any blocs, the Chinese leader said and called on Washington "to refrain from teaming up in small groups"
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry puts Ukrainian lawmakers, TV anchors on wanted list
In addition, former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Vitaliy Yarema and businessman Seyar Kurshutov were included in the database
Read more
Shoigu tells Putin Avdeyevka is under full control — defense ministry
The Ministry stressed that information about the advance of Russian troops was not made public until the complete defeat of the enemy and the establishment of full control of the locality
Read more
West prepares puppet structures in case of coup in Belarus — KGB
Ivan Tertel said various methods were being considered, up to "instigating a forceful seizure by illegal armed groups" being trained in the West and Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine’s army leaves first defensive line in Berdychi near Avdeyevka, says DPR
The Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties among personnel and military hardware in that community, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positions — top brass
The adversary lost up to 85 troops, four pickup trucks, two self-propelled artillery systems, an electronic warfare station and a field munitions depot
Read more
Russian upper house speaker slams PACE as vacuous, worthless structure
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia is a sovereign and mighty state, which pursues an open, clear and independent foreign policy
Read more
Putin got 72.3% in voting abroad — final results
During this year’s presidential election, 295 polling stations opened in 144 countries
Read more
Top Azerbaijani, Armenian diplomats to meet in Almaty soon — President Aliyev
Aliyev pledged that Azerbaijan will spare no effort to continue the peaceful agenda and stressed that Baku has a strong political will for that
Read more