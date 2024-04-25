Belarus has no intentions of launching mobilization, says President Lukashenko

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. Belarus has no plans of resorting to mobilization despite the recently growing aggressive rhetoric on behalf of Western neighbors, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"I am not going to conduct mobilization," Lukashenko said speaking at the Belarusian People’s Congress. "I would like to stress again that we do not want war."

"We need to live in peace, we do not want to fight against anyone, and I am confident that we will be not doing it," he continued.

BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying in this regard: "We don’t want to fight against anyone. And I am convinced that we will not fight. [The adversaries] understand that we can deliver a serious response that will kill millions of people instantaneously. It would be a new war. If things go south, all of us will become the Brest Fortress but we will protect our land."