Belarus responds to threats with preventive deterrence measures — defense minister

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. Belarus considers it legitimate to use preventive measures to deter aggression, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said during a discussion of the country’s military doctrine and security concept at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

"We condemn any military conflict as a means of policy implementation and adhere to the principles of peace settlement of disputes, equality of states, non-interference in internal affairs, as well as other universally recognized principles and norms of international law. At the same time, we believe it is legitimate to use all available forces and means to implement preventive measures aimed at preventing aggression or repelling it," he said.

Khrenin added that provocations by Western countries could become a catalyst for unleashing a military conflict.

"Therefore, it is also necessary to respond to them. First of all, by taking strategic deterrence measures," he explained.