Iran denies reports it pulled some military advisers from Syria — Al Mayadeen

BEIRUT, April 24. /TASS/. Iran has not cut down the number of its military advisers in Syria, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing a source in Islamic resistance forces.

The source denied news media reports on the subject, which appeared earlier.

"Iranian advisers are still carrying out their mission in Syria as usual, in accordance with the goals that were agreed with Damascus and wherever their presence is required. There is no talk about pulling them out," the source said.

On April 17, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Iran decided to reduce the number of its military advisers in Syria due to fears of a potential Israeli response to Tehran’s April 13 attack.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" by Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, for which it blamed Israel. Tehran said the strikes on Israel targeted exclusively the military sites that were used for the attack on the consulate. The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles that were launched toward the country.