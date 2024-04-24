Post-Soviet security bloc holds arms control consultations in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held consultations on arms control in Moscow, the post-Soviet security bloc said on its website on Wednesday.

"The parties held a substantive discussion of essential issues and prospects of developments in the sphere of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. The participants synchronized approaches to specific aspects of the observance and strengthening of existing international treaties and agreements in this sphere," the CSTO said in a statement.

The participants in the consultations "stressed the importance of stepping up efforts to prevent further erosion of the relevant international legal framework. They reaffirmed their interest in continuing regularly synchronizing positions on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation with a view of coordinating efforts at specialized international venues," the statement reads.