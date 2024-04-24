Head of Gagauzian parliament says his diplomatic passport was taken after visiting Russia

CHISINAU, April 24. /TASS/. Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Moldova’s Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia said that he was stripped of his diplomatic passport after his visit to Russia.

"I was halted at the airport for additional papers inspection. I was presented with a protocol: they said they take away my diplomatic passport," Dmitry Konstantinov said during a briefing.

According to Konstantinov, he departed to Russia under this passport on April 20, and, on April 23, a border security officer told him that this document is not in the system, and took it away. Konstantinov believes that the government in Chisinau stands behind this decision.