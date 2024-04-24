Preparations for SCO summit underway — organization's secretary-general

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana in July are actively underway, according to the SCO’s Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

Zhang made this known at the plenary session of the 12th international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues.

"Active preparations are underway for the meeting of the Council of Heads of the SCO countries, which will be held in Astana in July," Zhang said.

According to the SCO Secretary-General, "a number of documents are under consideration that will significantly influence where we go from here."

The SCO summit will take place on July 3-4.