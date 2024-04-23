UN chief describes current state of climate as ‘preview of disaster’

UNITED NATIONS, April 23. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that the humankind is on the brink of a disaster unless it manages to reduce greenhouse emissions.

"What we are seeing is just a preview of the disaster that awaits unless we limit the long-term rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius. It’s make or break for the 1.5 degree limit." He said at a UN event on global climate change.

"Today, humanity spews out over forty gigatons of carbon dioxide every year," he said, adding that there should be no room for exemptions or band-aid solutions in addressing climate change problems. He stressed that the world community must reduce global greenhouse emissions by 43% by 2030 compared to 2019. "That requires tackling the two key causes of climate chaos: fossil fuels and deforestation," he noted.