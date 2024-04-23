At least 32 people killed in Gaza over past 24 hours — Health Ministry

CAIRO, April 23. /TASS/. At least 32 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s military operation in the past 24 hours, the embattled enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to a statement on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist), over the past 24 hours, 32 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip and 59 have sustained wounds. According to the local Health Ministry, the number of fatalities in the enclave has increased to 34,183 and the number of wounded has reached 77,143 since the onset of Israel’s military operation.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.