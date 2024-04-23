Armenia begins border delimitation with Azerbaijan — Interior Ministry

YEREVAN, April 23. /TASS/. Armenia is beginning work on April 23 to delimit the border with Azerbaijan at the Baganis-Voskepar section in the Tavush province, the republic’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Baganis-Voskepar motorway has been closed to carry out mine clearance work on adjacent territory and prevent citizens from entering adjacent mined areas for the purposes of ensuring their safety," the ministry said in a statement.

"Delimitation work is planned at the Baganis-Voskepar section today. We also inform that rumors claiming that some part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia will be passed over to Azerbaijan have nothing to do with reality. We stress that no changes along the Armenia-Azerbaijan contact line are planned today. After the border demarcation, the border troops of Armenia will deal with protecting the borderline," the statement reads.

The Armenian government office said in a statement on Tuesday that pursuant to an agreement of the border delimitation commissions of both countries, "a process began on April 23, 2024 to determine coordinates based on geodesic measurements."