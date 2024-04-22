No point in peace conference on Ukraine without Russia — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, April 22. /TASS/. There is no sense in holding a peace conference on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine without Russia as it is pointless to speak only with one of the parties to the conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"If we discuss our peace ideas with one of the warring parties only, it won’t help. All parties involved in combat operations must meet at the negotiating table. In this case, there will be a hope that the peace conference could be crowned by success," he told Hungarian journalists after a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels.

Earlier, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced plans to organize a conference on the so-called Ukrainian peace formula in Burgenstock in June. According to the Russian embassy, it has received no official invitation to the conference. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed the idea of holding talks on Ukraine without Russia as void of any sense.