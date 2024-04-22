EU reacts to worsening of situation for Ukraine by preparing for new world war — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, April 22. /TASS/. All EU countries acknowledge the deterioration of the situation at the frontline for Ukraine, but Brussels reacts to this by additional arms shipments, which leads to an escalation of the conflict and a new world war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The situation for Ukraine has been deteriorating almost constantly for the last two years and it has become even worse in the last few weeks," Szijjarto said at the meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers in Luxembourg, noting that the participants "did not challenge the information about the degree of Russia’s arms superiority."

However, he underscored, the EU reacts to this by calling for new arms shipments for the Ukrainian army, while Hungary believes that this makes a peaceful resolution of the conflict ever more pressing.

This is the difference between the conclusions of Brussels and Budapest, Szijjarto explained.

"Brussels reacts to the deterioration of the situation at the frontline for Ukraine by preparing for a new world war," the foreign minister warned.