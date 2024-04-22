Israeli minister asks US to reconsider decision to sanction Israeli military unit — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 22. /TASS/. Benny Gantz, a minister in Israel's war cabinet, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and asked him not to impose sanctions on an Israel Defense Forces unit, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said.

"Israeli Minister Benny Gantz spoke on the phone with Secretary of State Blinken and asked him to reconsider the decision to sanction the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda battalion, Gantz's office said," the reporter wrote on X.

Axios earlier reported that the US would announce within days sanctions against an IDF unit for human rights violations in the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will defend the IDF with all his might against any international sanctions against.