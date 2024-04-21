Scholz calls on Netanyahu to make efforts to prevent escalation

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make efforts to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Middle East, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said after their phone call.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu informed the chancellor about the situation in the region. The chancellor stressed that it is still important to prevent the conflict escalation and expansion in the region," he said, adding that Scholz, in turn, informed about the decision of the EU heads of state and government on new sanctions against Iran.

"The chancellor reiterated that the German government will continue coordinating its actions with the G7 and EU partners," the spokesman said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched dozens of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles launched at Israel. Minor damage was reportedly done to the Nevatim Airbase.