Turkey, Egypt coordinating efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza — top diplomat

ISTANBUL, April 20. /TASS/. Ankara and Cairo are coordinating their efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said following an Istanbul meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry

"We have thoroughly discussed the difficult situation in Gaza and the efforts that can be made to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries to the region. We are coordinating our activities in this field with Egypt day and night," he said.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, the West’s support for Israel is one of the key reasons behind the current tensions in the Middle East, while the international community should be focused on facilitating efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution.

"Ending Israel’s aggression is our top priority. If it doesn’t happen, conflicts like the one between Iran and Israel may take place again. Crises will continue to emerge in the region unless Palestine becomes independent," Fidan emphasized.