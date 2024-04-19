G7 members undertake to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

ROME, April 19. /TASS/. Countries of the Group of Seven (G7) intend to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense and boost aid to Kiev in the security sphere, G7 foreign ministers said in their statement.

" We express our resolve in particular to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities," foreign ministers said. "In this context we appreciate the Immediate Action for Air Defense Initiative (IAAD) proposed by Germany," they noted. "We are stepping up our defense and security assistance to Ukraine and are increasing our production and delivery capabilities to assist the country," the ministers stressed.

G7 member-countries are also engaged "on finalizing and implementing specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements with Ukraine, which several G7 countries and other partners have already signed," the document indicates.

Foreign ministers of the Group also welcomed "the adoption by the EU of the legal acts concerning extraordinary revenues" from immobilized Russian assets "also in view to exploring ways to maximize the benefit for Ukraine that can be obtained from these revenues."