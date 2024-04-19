G7 countries threaten Iran with consequences if it transfers ballistic missiles to Russia

ROME, April 19. /TASS/. G7 countries will respond "in a swift and coordinated manner" if Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, according to the final joint statement of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries at the end of their three-day meeting on the island of Capri.

"We call on Iran not to do so, as it would represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond in a swift and coordinated manner, including with new and significant measures against Iran," the statement says.

The statement calls on all countries to prevent supplies to Iran of components for the production of UAVs, which Moscow allegedly purchases from Tehran.

The G7 countries also called on North Korea to immediately stop its alleged arms supplies to Moscow.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the increasing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including North Korea’s export and Russia’s procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles in violation of UNSC resolutions, as well as Russia’s use of these missiles against Ukraine. <…>We urge Russia and North Korea to immediately cease all such activities and abide by relevant UNSCRs," the G7 foreign ministers stated.