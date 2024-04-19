Hungary to not intervene in Ukrainian conflict on any side, PM says

BUDAPEST, April 19. /TASS/. Hungary will not intervene in the conflict in Ukraine either on the side of Kiev or Moscow, the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio.

"The prime minister emphasized <...> that as long as there is a national government, Hungary will not intervene in either side," Zoltan Kovacs, the prime minister’s spokesman, quoted the official as saying.

In a post on his X page, Kovacs also said that Orban believes the first phase of the conflict, which included proposals on sending troops to Ukraine, is over. Now, according to the Hungarian prime minister, NATO countries will discuss sending a joint mission. Orban also expressed hope for an early cessation of hostilities and the start of peace talks.