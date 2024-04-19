Israeli Air Force attacks airfield in southern Syria during strike on Iran

BEIRUT, April 19. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have attacked the positions of Syrian forces in the country’s southern provinces of Al Quneitra and As Suwayda, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, one of the strikes targeted the Talaa military airfield, where several explosions occurred.

Al Arabiya said that the air raid took place around 3:00 a.m. local time (midnight GMT), occurring simultaneously with an Israeli drone attack on Iran.

According to local sources, a radar station located at a military site along a highway connecting the towns of Qarfa and Izraa was disabled in the attack. No other details were disclosed.

The Command of the Syrian Armed Forces has not yet made statements on the alleged Israeli attack.