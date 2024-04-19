Iran suspends flights above several cities amid reports of air attack — IRNA

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Iran suspended flights above some of its cities, such as Isfahan, Shiraz and Tehran, the IRNA news agency reported.

Besides, air defense systems were activated in Isfahan, Reuters said citing an Iranian source. Presumably, the systems reacted to a drone.

IRNA said air defenses were in action in several Iranian provinces.

According to CNN, at least eight flights were diverted from their courses amid reports of Israel’s possible missile strike on Iran.

The Mehr news agency, in turn, reported that Tehran International Airport cancelled international flights until 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT).

Earlier, Fars said that at least three explosions occurred in the province of Isfahan.

According to Bloomberg, Israel informed the United States on Thursday about its plans to strike Iran within the next 24-48 hours.

CNN reported, with reference to a US official, that the strikes came as a response to Iran’s aerial attack on Israel on April 13. Fox News, in turn, said the Jewish state delivered a limited strike on Iran.