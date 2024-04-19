US veto for Palestinian membership proves Washington’s anti-Palestinian stance — Hamas

CAIRO, April 19. /TASS/. The US decision to veto a resolution recognizing Palestine as a full-fledged member of the United Nations proves Washington’s anti-Palestinian stance and its unconditional support for the Israeli government, Palestine’s radical movement Hamas said in a statement.

"By exercising its veto right, the United States confirmed its stance against the Palestinian people, their right for self-determination and for creation of their own state, and also its unconditional support for the occupation regime and its actions aimed at eliminating the Palestinian cause," Hamas said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The movement "condemned in strictest terms" the "biased US stance" and called upon the international community to "break free from Washington’s influence and support the struggle of the Palestinian people and their legitimate right for creating their own state."

Earlier in the day, the United States exercised its veto right and blocked Palestine’s bid to become a full-fledged member of the United Nations. 12 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor; two - the United Kingdom and Switzerland - abstained. The United States was the only country that voted against.