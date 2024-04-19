Palestinian envoy says Israel plans to destroy Palestine

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. Israel plans to get rid of Palestine, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN Riyad Mansour said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"This is a plan of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s] extremist government - to get rid of Palestine and the Palestinians," he said.

Earlier in the day, the United States exercised its veto right and blocked Palestine’s bid to become a full-fledged member of the United Nations. 12 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor; two - the United Kingdom and Switzerland - abstained. The United States was the only country that voted against.