Agents in Ukrainian, Poland foil attempt to kill Zelensky, security officials in Kiev say

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine said that in a joint operation with law enforcement agencies from Ukraine and Poland it thwarted an attempt to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"As a result of close cooperation between the Security Service [of Ukraine], the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and law enforcement officials in Poland, a Polish citizen has been detained," the security service, also known as the SBU, said on Telegram.

It alleges that the detained man had links to Russia. According to the investigation, he was planning to collect information about the security of the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport as part of preparations for the attempt.

"This was supposed to have helped, among other things, <...> to plan a possible attempt to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky," the security service said.

The agency said it and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed their Polish counterparts about the alleged assassination attempt. Polish prosecutor took the suspect into custody on Thursday and charged him under Article 130, Paragraph 3 of the Polish Criminal Code, which describes the crime of collection or storage of information, which if divulged, could harm Poland.