UN concerned about 'increasingly dangerous rhetoric' in Middle East, official says

UNITED NATIONS, April 17. /TASS/. The United Nations is concerned about the "increasingly dangerous rhetoric" in the Middle East, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN secretary general, said.

"We're seeing a lot of rhetoric, increasingly dangerous rhetoric in the region. Rhetoric is also dangerous, and we're very concerned and we continue to call for maximum restraint," he pointed out at a briefing, commenting on Israel’s consideration of a potential response to Iran’s recent attack.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes," including an attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Tehran said that that attack targeted Israel’s military facilities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 Iranian projectiles launched at Israel, saying that minor damage had been caused to Nevatim Air Base.