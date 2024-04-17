G7 seeks to accelerate supplying air defenses to Ukraine — sources

ROME, April 17. /TASS/. The issue of supplying Ukraine with air defense systems will be discussed at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) on the Italian island of Capri, news outlets were told by several sources in various delegations.

"The subject of providing Kiev with air defense systems is being discussed during preparations and interaction between political advisers and sherpas," ANSA quoted one of the sources as saying.

The Kiev regime has long insisted on Western partners supplying it with more effective air defenses. On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will arrive on the island.