Slovakia to back only bilateral aid agreements with Kiev at EU summit — PM

BRATISLAVA, April 17. /TASS/. Slovakia will support military aid to Ukraine at the extraordinary summit of the European Union only in the form of an individual deal between an EU member state and Kiev, Prime Minister Robert Fico told national lawmakers.

"At the upcoming special EU summit, it is crucial that Slovakia get assurances that military aid to Ukraine is a matter of bilateral relations [between Kiev and an EU member state]," he said before leaving for the summit, as quoted by the TASR news agency.

Fico said that the summit would consider sending air defense systems to Ukraine, but Slovakia has nothing to provide it with. He lambasted the country’s previous administration for donating an S-300 system to Kiev, emphasizing that if he had headed the former cabinet, this would have never happened.

In addition, Fico pointed out that he would not veto any potential agreements at the summit for air defense systems as long as these deals are done bilaterally.