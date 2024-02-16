Asian, African, Latin American delegates gather in Moscow at For Freedom of Nations Forum

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Delegates of leading political forces from nations across Africa, Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Middle East, Latin America and Europe are gathering for the grand opening of the For the Freedom of Nations Forum in the Column Hall of Moscow’s House of Unions, a TASS correspondent reports.

Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera also arrived to attend the event and will participate in the forum’s plenary session.

The forum is bringing together about 400 delegates for its program of events. They will discuss issues concerning the need for countering interference in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, as well as countering destructive neocolonial practices, and promoting national independence in political, financial, economic, informational and other areas.

Earlier, it was reported that Touadera will meet with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, who chairs the United Russia party, during his visit to Moscow, while talks between the African leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin have not been scheduled.

The first international inter-party forum of supporters of the fight against modern practices of colonialism "For the Freedom of Nations" is being held in the House of Unions in Moscow at the initiative of the United Russia party.