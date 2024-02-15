Slovak PM calls Russian withdrawal from Donbass and Crimea 'absolutely unrealistic'

BRATISLAVA, February 15. /TASS/. The idea that Russia will leave Donbass and Crimea is ‘absolutely unrealistic,’ Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"If someone thinks that the only solution [to the conflict in Ukraine] is that the Russians will return to the border where they were [before the escalation of the conflict in February 2022] and leave Crimea, it is absolutely unrealistic. We need to adapt to the new reality that has now emerged," Fico said in an interview with the hlavnespravy.sk news outlet. "It is naive to think that the Russians will leave Donbass and Lugansk, it is naive to think that the Russians will leave Crimea," he emphasized.

The Slovak prime minister opined that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine. "I really want this war to end. Otherwise we will see a large number of casualties on both sides," he said. "I can't imagine what peace between Russia and Ukraine will look like, but it will come and it will be painful," the top official pointed out.

The Slovak prime minister is opposed to the West sending arms to the Kiev authorities. According to Fico, military aid will only escalate the situation. At the same time, the top official is in favor of providing Ukraine with substantial humanitarian aid.