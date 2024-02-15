Kim Jong Un's sister floats potential for Japanese premier's trip to Pyongyang — media

SEOUL, February 15. /TASS/. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida can visit Pyongyang once Tokyo abandons its counterproductive policy, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted her as saying.

"If Japan relinquishes the unjust habit of infringing on our right to self-defense, if the already resolved issue of abducted citizens ceases to be an obstacle to the prospects of bilateral relations, there will be no obstacle to the rapprochement between the two countries. Perhaps the day will come when the Japanese prime minister will visit Pyongyang," Kim Yo Jong pointed out.

"However, at the moment, the leadership of our country has no plans to improve bilateral relations between North Korea and Japan. As far as I know, there is no interest in getting in touch. In the future, we should keep an eye on Prime Minister Kishida's true intentions," Kim Jong Un's sister said.

"But this is my personal opinion. I can't make assessments of DPRK-Japan relations," she emphasized.

On January 30, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a keynote speech in Parliament that it was necessary to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to solve problems in relations with Pyongyang.