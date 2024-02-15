Israeli fighter jets strike dozens of Hezbollah military sites in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, February 15. /TASS/. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warplanes have struck dozens of Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon, the army's press service reported.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck dozens of Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Wadi Saluki [in Lebanon], including launch posts, military structures, and terrorist infrastructure," the statement said.

"Additionally, this morning, fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh. Furthermore, a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Taybeh [in Lebanon] was struck overnight," the press service said.