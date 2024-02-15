NATO members ink $10 bln deals for new arms deliveries to Kiev

BRUSSELS, February 15. /TASS/. NATO member states have signed contracts worth $10 billion for new arms deliveries to Kiev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"Later on today, I will chair a meeting of the NATO Ukraine Council. We will address how to sustain our support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said upon his arrival for a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers.

The NATO defense ministers will also discuss the progress made in ramping up production of ammunition, he said.

"In the past few months, NATO has agreed contracts worth ten billion dollars [for the production of arms and ammunition]," Stoltenberg said.