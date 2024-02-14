Turkish, Egyptian presidents call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

CAIRO, February 14. /TASS/. Turkey and Egypt call for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as unimpeded humanitarian aid deliveries to its residents, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in Cairo at a joint news conference with visiting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

"At our talks with the Turkish president, we reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the unimpeded delivery of necessary humanitarian aid to the enclave’s inhabitants," said the Egyptian president, as aired by the al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television channel.

Meanwhile, Erdogan said that Turkey and Egypt could start working on rebuilding Gaza as soon as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved.

"The Gaza situation dominated our talks. We prioritize an urgent ceasefire and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. <…> We will continue cooperation with our Egyptian brothers to put an end to the bloodshed in Gaza. Alongside Egypt, we are ready to participate in Gaza’s reconstruction," Erdogan said, aired by the TRT Haber television channel.