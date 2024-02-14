UK, US deliver two new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen — TV

DUBAI, February 14. /TASS/. UK and US forces have delivered two new strikes on facilities of the Yemen-based Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, Al Masirah TV reported.

According to the news outlet, the area of Al-Jabbana in Yemen’s Hodeidah Province was attacked.

There is no information on the aftermath of the attack.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since last November, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Overnight on January 12, the armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom delivered joint strikes on rebel-held positions in several Yemeni cities, using aircraft, warships and submarines. Houthi missile sites, drones and radiolocation systems were targeted.