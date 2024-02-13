US base in eastern Syria comes under missile attack — TV

BEIRUT, February 13. /TASS/. A military base near the al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, which is under the control of the US military, has come under attack, the Al Mayadeen TV channel said.

According to its information, several missiles were fired at the base. Explosions could be heard from the area where the base is located. No details or information about the aftermath of the attack were given.

Since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip escalated last October, attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria with the use of missiles and drones have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will step up armed operations in the territories of the republics as the US continues to provide military aid to Israel's army. On February 1, Al Mayadeen, citing a US military source, informed that 98 attacks have been carried out against the US Armed Forces and the Washington-led international anti-terrorist coalition in Syria since October 17, 2023.

Most of the Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Al-Hasakah provinces in eastern and northeastern Syria are controlled by the US-backed Kurdish alliance Syrian Democratic Forces. Since 2015, the US command has established nine military bases in the area. At the end of 2019, then-US President Donald Trump approved a plan that would leave several hundred US troops in Syria. One of their main tasks is to ensure control over oil fields in the northeast and east of the country. Damascus views the US military presence on Syrian territory as an illegal occupation.