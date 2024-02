MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The date of the visit by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to Russia is not known yet, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Not yet," he said when asked a respective question.

Abbas planned to visit Russia last fall, but his visit was postponed indefinitely at the request of the Palestinian side, according to Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as Deputy Foreign Minister.