South Korea promises to deliver crushing blow in case of provocations by DPRK

SEOUL, February 13. /TASS/. South Korea is ready to deliver a "crushing response" to potential provocations by North Korea, which has recently conducted a series of tests of new weapons, including a guided projectile for 240 mm caliber multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported.

"Our troops maintain a high level of readiness and can give a crushing response to North Korea's artillery provocations at any time. We are continuously monitoring the development of North Korean military technology and strengthening deterrence and response capabilities," the JCS spokesman, Colonel Lee Seong-joon, told a briefing.

He added that the military department, jointly with the US, was monitoring the North Korean test of new weapons on February 11 in real-time.

On February 11, the Korean Central News Agency reported that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s National Defense Academy had developed a new 240 mm guided projectile for MLRS. The munition was successfully tested to evaluate its trajectory control capabilities and other parameters.

North Korea has recently been actively developing new weapons, including MLRS. Last year, the Korean People's Army received 600 mm caliber MLRS systems, which Pyongyang claims can be used to launch tactical nuclear weapons.