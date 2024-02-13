Yerevan accuses Baku of ongoing 'illegal aggression' against Armenia

YEREVAN, February 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijan continues its unprovoked illegal aggression against Armenia, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Armenian Foreign Ministry, wrote on X.

"According to preliminary information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, as a result of today’s aggression of the Azerbaijani army towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, <…> the Armenian side has two killed and wounded soldiers. Azerbaijan is continuing its unprovoked illegal aggression against the Republic of Armenia," the Armenian diplomat wrote.

Meanwhile, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that, as of 8:30 a.m. Moscow time (5:30 a.m. GMT - TASS), the Azerbaijani side stopped shelling Armenian positions near Nerkin Hand in the Syunik province.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yerevan said, citing preliminary data, that two Armenian soldiers had been killed in an Azerbaijani attack.