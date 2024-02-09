Top Slovak lawmaker criticizes Western hysteria over interview with Russian president

BRATISLAVA, February 9. /TASS/. Slovak National Council (parliament) Deputy Speaker Lubos Blaha has criticized the hysterical reaction of Western liberals over the interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave to US journalist Tucker Carlson.

"It was a long evening last night, I ran out of time, but I can't wait to see Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson," Blaha wrote on his Telegram channel. "The hysteria of Western liberals over this interview only confirms how much modern liberalism hates freedom and rational discussion: the light in their brains has already been completely blacked out by their own propaganda," he remarked.

The parliamentarian opined that, "the West was in the grip of the same type of mental spasm during the period when the Nazis [were in power] in Germany, when all dissent was prohibited." According to him, the ultimate objective now is the same as it was then: to destroy Russia.

A leading member of Slovakia’s ruling left-wing populist Direction-Slovak Social Democracy party, Blaha insisted that his country stands for peace. "We reject hatred against Russia and Belarus. We want to hear Russia's opinion, otherwise there will never be a compromise," he wrote.