Road map for better ties between US and Russia: US ex-intel officer on Putin's interview

NEW YORK, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson can be considered a road map for improving relations between the United States and Russia, Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and former United Nations Special Commission inspector, believes.

"The interview is a road map toward the betterment of relations between the U.S. and Russia for those who have the courage to take the journey," he wrote on X social network.

According to him, Putin and Carlson had "a fascinating interview," during which the Russian leader voiced "a number of critical facts regarding the role played by the West in creating the Ukraine crisis."

Putin’s conversation with the American journalist lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes. The Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions. The interview has already exceeded received more than 60.3 million views on social network X in more than 7 hours since its publication. The number of views of the interview on Carlson's YouTube channel exceeded 2.4 million.