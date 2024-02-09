Ilham Aliyev wins presidential election with 92.12% of votes — election commission

BAKU, February 9. /TASS/. Ilham Aliyev has won the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12% of votes, according to the updated data from the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

Aliyev is in the lead with 100% of the protocols processed. A total of 92.12% of the voters who came to the polling stations or 4,577,693 people voted for the candidate. The self-nominated deputy Zahid Oruj is in second place with 2.17% of the votes (107,877 votes).

The Azerbaijani CEC summarized the first data in the night after the closing of the polling stations. At that time, after processing 93% of the protocols, Ilham Aliyev won with 92.05% of the votes. Zahid Oruj was also in second place: according to the CEC, 2.19% of voters voted for him. According to the CEC, the final turnout was 76.73%. Seven candidates, including Aliyev, were running for the presidency. All his rivals have already congratulated him on his victory and noted that they have no grounds to challenge the results.