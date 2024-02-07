US seeking to ‘drag’ its NATO partners to Asia — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The United States, which is already militarily present in the Asia Pacific region, is now seeking to "drag" its NATO partners to that region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"Along with the United States, which has been present here for a long time, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada are being ‘dragged’ there. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to form a legal basis for NATO’s presence, in the style of agreements on mutual access for armed forces. London, for example, has signed such agreements with Tokyo and Canberra inn recent years," he said.