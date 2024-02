BAKU, February 7. /TASS/. Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is the front-runner in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan after securing 92.4% of the votes, the margin of error is 0.1%, according to results of the survey conducted by the Social Research Center.

Zahid Oruj, a member of the parliament and a self-nominee, comes in second with 2.2% of the votes.

More than 5,000 people have been interviewed, the poll was not conducted in Karabakh.