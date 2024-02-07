EU court dismisses appeals by Russian businessmen to lift sanctions — spokesperson

BRUSSELS, February 7. /TASS/. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has rejected appeals filed by Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov against sanctions imposed by the European Union, which Brussels introduced due to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the court told TASS.

"I can confirm that the appeals were dismissed," a court spokesperson said.

Dozens of Russian and Belarusian businessmen have filed lawsuits with the CJEU in order to dispute their inclusion in the EU sanctions list. The entrepreneurs claim that their fundamental rights have been violated by the EU’s actions, including the illegal freezing of their assets held at financial institutions under EU jurisdiction.