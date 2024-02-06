Tucker Carlson announces interview with Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson announced that he will soon have an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He announced the upcoming interview in a video, posted on his X page.

"We’re in Moscow tonight. We're here to interview the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We will be doing that soon," he said, adding that "most Americans are not informed" and "have no real idea what's happening in this region, here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine."

Carlson arrived in Russia last week. Back in September, 2023, he said that he attempted to arrange an interview with Putin, but US authorities prohibited that.

"We want to reman prosperous and free. We paid for this trip [to Moscow] ourselves. We took no money from any government or group," journalist said.

Tucker Carlson promised that everyone will be able to view his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin unedited and for free on his website.

"Anyone can watch the entire thing shot live to tape and unedited on our website, TuckerCarlson.com," he said, adding that the interview will not be posted behind a paywall.

Last time, the Russian president gave an interview to a Western reporter in October, 2021. Back then, he talked to CNBC reporter Hadley Gamble after the Russian Energy Week plenary meeting.