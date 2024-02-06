At least six people killed in Israeli shelling of southern Gaza Strip — TV

DUBAI, February 6. /TASS/. At least six people were killed after Israel bombed an area northwest of the town of Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, the Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the news outlet, the strike hit a residential building in the Hamad settlement. The day before, as a result of a similar attack, at least 14 civilians were killed there.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after the infiltration of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking over 240 hostages. The radicals described their attack as a response to the actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of Gaza and began to conduct strikes on the sector as well as certain areas of Lebanon and Syria, and then launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank of the Jordan River.