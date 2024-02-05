Israeli Navy opens fire at UNRWA humanitarian convoy in Gaza — UNRWA Director

CAIRO, February 5. /TASS/. The Israeli Navy opened fire at a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) humanitarian food convoy, UNRWA Director Thomas White reported.

"This morning, a food convoy waiting to move into Northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire - thankfully no one was injured," White said on his X page.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.