Energy cooperation, grain corridor, Gaza to be on agenda of Putin’s visit to Turkey

ISTANBUL, February 4. /TASS/. Issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation in the energy sector, including concerning the establishment of a gas hub and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, as well as the restoration of the grain corridor, will be on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"Our presidents have regular contacts. The upcoming visit is a planned one. Its agenda is expected to include cooperation in the gas and energy sectors, the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, the grain corridor, the settlement in Ukraine, regional issues, in particular, the situation in Gaza," he said in an interview with the A-haber television channel.

Fidan added that the situation in Syria may be among the topics of the upcoming talks between Presidents.

"There are issues of security, especially in Syria. As for Syria, you know, there is the Astana process where we are partners. On the other hand, Turkey has sensitive aspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (outlawed in Turkey as terrorist - TASS) and [its Syrian affiliate] Self-Defense Forces. In other words, it is important for us not to turn a blind eye on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, especially in Manbij and Tel Rifat, in regions west of the Euphrates, where Russia is active too. This issue has been discussed by the two leaders more than once. Our president is very sensitive about it," he said.

Also Presidents are expected to discuss a new mechanism for delivering grain to global markets across the Black Sea.

"The grain corridor has always been on our agenda. Mr. Putin and our president will discuss this issue without fail. This is an issue we have been in talks with Russia on. In particular, talks are underway involving the United Nations, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey," he said in an interview with the A-haber television channel. "We are looking into how to develop a new way of shipping grain to global markets via a transport logistics line in the Black Sea. The previous grain agreement operated within a certain mechanism. Now, it is clear that a different mechanism is possible. Now they are trying to particularize this possibility."

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that efforts were being made to organize Putin’s visit to Turkey but the concrete date would be announced later.